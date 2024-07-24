Sei Investments Co. Sells 81,871 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,871 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

