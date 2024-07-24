Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,938 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Revolve Group worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Revolve Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 814,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 59,354 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVLV opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.19.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

