Sei Investments Co. Sells 898 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 610.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $231,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in BioNTech by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

Shares of BNTX opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

