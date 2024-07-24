Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.1 %

MSA opened at $195.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.53. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

