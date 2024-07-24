Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,222 shares of company stock worth $12,034,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

