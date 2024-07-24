Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIGI. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 134,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,744. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

