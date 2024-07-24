Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 1,930 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $165,169.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,851 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,408.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.76 million and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley began coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEZL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.