Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $139,726.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,241,122.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $138,887.35.

On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $131,090.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $143,049.20.

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $9,105.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEZL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.