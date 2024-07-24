SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,203 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 887,902 shares of company stock worth $8,086,858. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNGX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TNGX opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

