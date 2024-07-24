SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,362,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

