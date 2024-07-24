SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

