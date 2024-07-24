SG Americas Securities LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Down 0.4 %

Olin stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

