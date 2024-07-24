SG Americas Securities LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Avient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 528,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 119,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avient

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.