SG Americas Securities LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 175,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 190.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $6,740,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,740,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OFIX opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $611.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

