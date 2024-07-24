SG Americas Securities LLC Has $250,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

