SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 436,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Shares of SWTX opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

