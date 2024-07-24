SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $252,000 in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLY opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

