SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.