SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 85,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after purchasing an additional 720,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

