SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,514,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 206,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 177,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

