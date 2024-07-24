SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,729 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 624,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after buying an additional 248,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,872,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,942,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

