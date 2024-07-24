SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,510 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 518,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 88,433 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $46,940.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $304.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

