SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 52,699 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,699 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

DDD opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

