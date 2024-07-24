SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

