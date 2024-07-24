SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,025 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

