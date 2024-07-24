SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 62,623 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $60,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.