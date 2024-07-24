SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 692 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $874,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

