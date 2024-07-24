SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,997 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,383,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after buying an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $13,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

