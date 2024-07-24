SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENVA opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

