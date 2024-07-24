SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 506,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

