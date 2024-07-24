SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,764,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.61.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REVG

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.