Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shutterstock has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

