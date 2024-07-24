Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Set at C$17.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.39. 26,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

