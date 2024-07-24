SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 2,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

SIG Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

SIG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.