Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLAB opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

