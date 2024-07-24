Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright Sells 8,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$68,136.00.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

TSE SKE opened at C$8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$790.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$9.69.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.71.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

