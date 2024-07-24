Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$17.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.71.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

TSE:SKE traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,973. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$9.69. The firm has a market cap of C$793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.