Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,924. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$35.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.