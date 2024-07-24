Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$31.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.79.

Shares of ZZZ traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

