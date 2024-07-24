Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Sleep Country Canada from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.79.

TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.84. The company had a trading volume of 101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,924. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

