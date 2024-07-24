Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZZZ stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.84. 101,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$35.16.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.