Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.79.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$34.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.24. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

