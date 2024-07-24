Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$33.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZZZ. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.79.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.
