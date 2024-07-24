SmartFinancial’s (SMBK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SmartFinancial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 38,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,793. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $271,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 429.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

