Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Andrew Carnie Sells 22,509 Shares

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $129,876.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,279.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $255,597.21.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

