Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Trading Down 5.8%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.34. 4,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Soluna Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

