Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 300,697 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,507,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,580,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 131,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

