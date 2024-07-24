SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Stock Price Down 1.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 24,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 204,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

