South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.59.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

