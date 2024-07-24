Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Shares Down 0.2%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 1,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

